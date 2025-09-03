How To Make Perfect Jalebi At Home Step By Step
Gather Ingredients Collect all-purpose flour, curd, sugar, saffron, cardamom, ghee, and a little baking soda.
Prepare The Batter Mix flour, curd, water, and soda into a smooth, thick batter. Let it ferment for a few hours.
Make Sugar Syrup Boil sugar with water until it reaches a sticky, one-string consistency. Add saffron and cardamom.
Heat The Oil Heat ghee or oil in a flat pan on medium flame for frying.
Shape The Jalebis Fill batter in a piping bag or squeeze bottle. Pipe spirals directly into hot oil.
Fry Until Golden Fry the jalebis on medium flame until crispy and golden brown.
Dip In Syrup Immediately dip fried jalebis in warm sugar syrup for a few seconds and serve hot.