How To Make Perfect Suji Manchurian Balls At Home: A Quick Evening Snacks
Gather Ingredients Take suji (semolina), finely chopped vegetables, ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, soy sauce, vinegar, cornflour, and basic spices.
Roast The Suji Lightly roast the suji in a pan on low flame until it turns aromatic and slightly golden.
Prepare The Dough Mix roasted suji with hot water, salt, and spices to form a soft, smooth dough.
Shape The Balls Roll small portions of the dough into round, bite-sized balls.
Steam The Balls Steam the suji balls for 8–10 minutes to make them firm and easy to fry.
Fry Until Golden Brown Deep fry or shallow fry the balls until crispy and golden brown.
Toss In Manchurian Sauce Sauté garlic, onion, and capsicum in sauces, then toss the fried balls and serve hot.
Serve Hot Serve these crispy suji manchurian balls with sauce or any other green chutney. Perfect for evening snacks.