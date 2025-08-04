How to Make Rice Water for Faster Hair Growth at Home
Why Rice Water? Rice water is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that will help to give strength and growth to your hair.
Step 1 - Rinse the Rice First, rinse the rice with water to remove all the impurities and dirt.
Step 2 - Soak the Rice Now, soak rice in a bowl for 30 minutes by adding 2-3 cups of water.
Step 3 - Stir and Strain Stir the rice gently, and strain the water into another bowl.
Step 4 - Fermentation It’s time for fermentation, leave the rice water for 24-48 hours at room temperature to get extra nutrients.
Step 5 - Application Your rice water is finally made, apply rice water and massage it into your scalp, mainly focusing on the roots, and rinse after shampooing.
Benefits Rice water helps in reducing hair breakage, it makes your hair stronger, it increases shine and softness, and helps in growing hair.
Tips Apply rice water 2-3 times a week for better results. Avoid if you have a sensitive or allergic scalp.