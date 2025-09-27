A view of the sea
Sep 27, 2025
Akriti-kaul

How To Make Sabudana Kheer At Home In Easy Steps

Soak the sabudana Rinse and soak sabudana (sago pearls) in water for about 2-3 hours until they turn soft and fluffy.

Boil the milk In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring milk to a boil and let it simmer on low flame to thicken slightly.

Cook the sabudana Add the soaked sabudana to the boiling milk and cook until they become transparent and soft.

Sweeten the sugar Stir in sugar and mix well until it dissolves completely, adding sweetness to the dish.

Flavor it up Add cardamom powder and saffron strands to enhance the aroma and taste of the kheer.

Garnish and serve Garnish with chopped dry fruits and serve chilled for a rich, creamy festive dessert.

