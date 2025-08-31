How To Make Sooji Masala Roti For Lunch In 7 Easy Steps
Gather Ingredients Take 1 cup of sooji (semolina), 2–3 tablespoons of wheat flour, chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, salt, and basic spices like cumin and chili powder.
Roast The Sooji Lightly roast the sooji in a pan for 2–3 minutes until it turns aromatic. This helps improve texture and prevents stickiness.
Prepare The Dough Mix roasted sooji with wheat flour, onions, chilies, spices, and a little yogurt. Add water gradually and knead into a soft, pliable dough.
Rest The Dough Cover the dough and let it rest for 10–15 minutes. This allows the sooji to absorb moisture, making the rotis softer and easier to roll.
Roll The Rotis Divide the dough into small balls. Dust with flour and roll them out into round rotis using a rolling pin. Keep the thickness medium.
Cook On Tawa Heat a tawa (flat pan) and place the rolled roti on it. Cook on medium flame, applying a little oil or ghee on both sides until golden brown.
Serve Hot Your sooji masala roti is ready! Serve it hot with pickle, yogurt, or a simple curry for a wholesome and flavorful lunch.