How To Make Thick and Creamy Oreo Shake At Home
Gather All Ingredients Collect the essentials – 5-6 Oreo cookies, 2 cups chilled milk, 2 scoops vanilla ice cream, 2 tablespoons sugar (optional), and some ice cubes for extra chill.
Crush The Oreo Cookies Break the Oreo cookies into smaller pieces by hand or lightly crush them using a rolling pin for easier blending.
Add Ingredients To Blender In a blender, add the crushed Oreos, chilled milk, vanilla ice cream, sugar, and a few ice cubes for a creamy, thick texture.
Blend Until Smooth Blend everything on high speed for about 30–40 seconds until the mixture turns smooth and frothy with no cookie chunks.
Prepare The Glass Drizzle some chocolate syrup inside the serving glass to make it visually appealing and extra tasty.
Pour The Shake Carefully pour the blended Oreo shake into the glass, filling it up to the top.
Garnish and Serve Top with whipped cream, a sprinkle of crushed Oreos, or a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Serve immediately with a straw or spoon.