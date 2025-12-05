A view of the sea
Dec 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

How To Make Your Phone Faster: 10 Simple Tricks

Restart phone weekly for smoother performance.

Clear cache + delete junk files regularly.

Uninstall unused apps/bloatware.

Close background apps to free RAM.

Update system & apps for better optimization.

Disable animations, heavy themes & live wallpapers.

Keep storage at least 20% free.

