Dec 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
How To Make Your Phone Faster: 10 Simple Tricks
Restart phone weekly for smoother performance.
Clear cache + delete junk files regularly.
Uninstall unused apps/bloatware.
Close background apps to free RAM.
Update system & apps for better optimization.
Disable animations, heavy themes & live wallpapers.
Keep storage at least 20% free.
