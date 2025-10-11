A view of the sea
Oct 11, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Know your partner’s likes, dislikes, and interests.

Choose the right day or occasion for the surprise.

Decide on the type of surprise: gift, dinner, or fun activity.

Plan the logistics: location, timing, and materials needed.

Add personal touches like notes, music, or favorite treats.

Keep it a secret to maximize the element of surprise.

Capture the moment with photos or videos.

