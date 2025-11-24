A view of the sea
Nov 24, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

How to Prevent Cold, Flu This Winter

Stay hydrated

Warm water + herbal teas to keep mucous thin.

Wear layers

Keep chest, feet, and ears covered.

Wash hands often

Prevents virus spread.

Use a humidifier/steam

Keeps nasal passages moist.

Sleep well

7–9 hours improves immune response.

Avoid close contact

Especially with people showing symptoms.

