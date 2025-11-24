✕
Nov 24, 2025
How to Prevent Cold, Flu This Winter
Stay hydrated
Warm water + herbal teas to keep mucous thin.
Wear layers
Keep chest, feet, and ears covered.
Wash hands often
Prevents virus spread.
Use a humidifier/steam
Keeps nasal passages moist.
Sleep well
7–9 hours improves immune response.
Avoid close contact
Especially with people showing symptoms.
