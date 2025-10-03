✕
Oct 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Mix up your routine – alternate cardio, strength, and stretching exercises.
Keep your workout clothes ready the night before for easy motivation.
Track your progress using an app or journal to see improvements.
Set realistic fitness goals instead of aiming for quick results.
Find a workout buddy or accountability partner to stay motivated.
Reward yourself for small milestones – treats or cheat meals keep consistency fun.
