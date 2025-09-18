A view of the sea
Sep 18, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Start your day with a to-do list to stay focused.

Set small, realistic goals for each day.

Create a dedicated workspace free from distractions.

Keep your desk and room clean for a clear mind.

Take short breaks to refresh your energy.

Avoid multitasking; finish one task at a time

Use planners or apps to track deadlines.

