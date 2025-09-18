✕
Sep 18, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Start your day with a to-do list to stay focused.
Set small, realistic goals for each day.
Create a dedicated workspace free from distractions.
Keep your desk and room clean for a clear mind.
Take short breaks to refresh your energy.
Avoid multitasking; finish one task at a time
Use planners or apps to track deadlines.
