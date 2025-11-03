A view of the sea
Nov 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

You can’t pour from an empty cup — stop giving until it hurts.

“No” is a full sentence, not an apology.

Protect your peace like it’s your last drop of energy.

Pleasing everyone often means betraying yourself.

Set boundaries without guilt — it’s called self-respect.

The right people won’t leave just because you said no.

Putting yourself first isn’t selfish — it’s survival.

