Nov 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
You can’t pour from an empty cup — stop giving until it hurts.
“No” is a full sentence, not an apology.
Protect your peace like it’s your last drop of energy.
Pleasing everyone often means betraying yourself.
Set boundaries without guilt — it’s called self-respect.
The right people won’t leave just because you said no.
Putting yourself first isn’t selfish — it’s survival.
How to Stop People Pleasing and Finally Put Yourself First
