Aug 28, 2025
Manisha-chauhan

How to Style Wide-Leg Jeans to Look Slimmer, Taller & More Stylish Instantly

White T-shirt + Polished Accesories Pair wide leg jeans with a loose white t-shirt and polished accessories to look more modern and stylish.

Jersey T-shirt + Trainers Look chic in jersey t-shirt and add trainers for the street style vibes.

Leather Jacket + Heels Layer fitted t-shirt with a leather jacket and pair it with high heels to feel that boss babe vibe.

Shirt + Skirt Tuck a satin shirt and add a lacy skirt on top to give that dinner-date ready look.

White Denim + Black Accessories Style white denim matching pair with black accesories to look aesthetic and lunch date ready.

Corset + Oversized Jacket Go bold with a corset top and oversized jacket for that smart-casual outfit.

Sweater + High Heels Wear a cozy knit sweater with high heels to give a chic comy and office wear look.

