Sep 26, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Go to bed early to ensure you get at least 7–8 hours of sleep.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends

Avoid caffeine or heavy meals close to bedtime.

Create a relaxing night routine to signal your body it’s time to rest.

Keep your alarm clock away from the bed to avoid snoozing.

Open the curtains or step into sunlight right after waking up.

Drink a glass of water as soon as you get up to refresh your body.

