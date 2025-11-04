✕
Nov 04, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Everyone posts their highlight reel, not their struggles.
You can admire someone without feeling less.
Mute or unfollow triggers without guilt.
Focus on your own progress — small wins count too.
Limit scrolling time; live more offline.
Gratitude journaling shifts your mindset fast.
Remember: your timing ≠ their timing.
