Sep 24, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being.
It improves memory, focus, and decision-making.
Proper rest boosts immunity and prevents illnesses.
Sleep regulates mood and reduces stress levels.
Lack of sleep increases risk of heart problems.
Avoid caffeine late in the evening to sleep better.
Stick to a consistent sleep schedule every day.
