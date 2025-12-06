A view of the sea
Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

India’s 7 Most Beautiful Roads

Manali–Leh Highway — mountainous Himalayan route, high passes, valleys & snow-capped peaks.

Mumbai–Goa Coastal Drive (via NH 66 / coastal highway) — coastal scenery, beaches, lush green views, sea-side vistas.

Delhi–Agra–Jaipur Golden Triangle Route — mixes cultural / historical landmarks + good roads

Mumbai–Pune Expressway — a famous drive with hills, Western Ghats, winding roads & Western-coast highlands.

Visakhapatnam–Araku Valley Road — lush hills, forest-valleys and scenic Eastern Ghats stretches

Shillong–Cherrapunji Road (Meghalaya) — hills, misty terrain, green forests

Guwahati–Tawang Highway (Arunachal / NE India) — mountainous, forested, with high-altitude passes

