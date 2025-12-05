✕
Dec 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
India’s fastest-growing cities (2025)
Bengaluru (Bangalore) — rapid growth via IT/tech, startups, jobs & infrastructure.
Hyderabad — strong growth in IT/industry, real-estate boom and population influx.
Pune — growing as an industrial + educational + real-estate hub; many consider it a top growth city.
Chennai — development in manufacturing, ports, infrastructure & urban expansion.
Ahmedabad — rising for industry, commerce and growing real-estate / job markets.
Visakhapatnam (Vizag) — among the emerging non-metro cities seeing growth in jobs, infrastructure and investment.
Rajkot — a fast-growing city, especially outside major metros, showing rising real-estate and urban growth.
