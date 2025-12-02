✕
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
International Destinations Indians Can Visit Under ₹1 Lakh
Thailand (Bangkok/Phuket)
Affordable flights + street food + beaches.
Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh)
Low-cost stays, vibrant culture & budget eats.
Nepal (Kathmandu, Pokhara)
Spiritual vibes, mountain views, wallet-friendly.
Sri Lanka (Colombo, Galle)
Beaches, heritage spots and cheap hospitality.
Indonesia (Bali)
Tropical island fun with budget-friendly hostels & food.
Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Penang)
Easy flights, affordable city stays & food.
Dubai (UAE)
Budget flight deals + cheap eats + city sightseeing.
