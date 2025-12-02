A view of the sea
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

International Destinations Indians Can Visit Under ₹1 Lakh

Thailand (Bangkok/Phuket)

Affordable flights + street food + beaches.

Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh)

Low-cost stays, vibrant culture & budget eats.

Nepal (Kathmandu, Pokhara)

Spiritual vibes, mountain views, wallet-friendly.

Sri Lanka (Colombo, Galle)

Beaches, heritage spots and cheap hospitality.

Indonesia (Bali)

Tropical island fun with budget-friendly hostels & food.

Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Penang)

Easy flights, affordable city stays & food.

Dubai (UAE)

Budget flight deals + cheap eats + city sightseeing.

Read More
7 Signs He Is Truly Serious About YouWays Social Media Shapes Public Opinion7 Iconic Cities You Must Visit at Least Once in Your LifetimeHome Solutions to Prevent & Treat Cracked Heels