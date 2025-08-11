Janmashtami 2025: Different Krishna Cradle Designs For Your Home Temple
Wooden Handcrafted Jhula Traditional and sturdy, often with intricate carvings that depict scenes from Krishna’s life, perfect for a classic festive setup.
Silver-Plated Jhula Elegant and luxurious, ideal for adding a royal touch to Janmashtami celebrations.
Brass Jhula Durable and ornate, often embellished with bells and engravings for a divine vibe.
Marble Jhula Smooth, polished, and pure-looking, symbolizing serenity and devotion.
Swing-Style Fabric Jhula Lightweight and colorful, made from soft cloth with embroidery, easy to place anywhere in the home.
Beaded Decorative Jhula Bright and festive, adorned with beads, sequins, and flowers, giving a celebratory look.
Modern Acrylic Jhula Contemporary and minimal, yet graceful, suited for modern homes while maintaining tradition.