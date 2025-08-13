Janmashtami 2025 Puja Guide: Don’t Start Your Celebration Without These Essential Pooja Samagari
Panchamrit Panchamrit is a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Ganga water, which is used for the bathing of Lord Krishna.
Tulsi Dal Tulsi Dal should be included in bhog, whether in the form of sweet or raw, as it is very dear to Lord Krishna.
Makhan-Mishri Janmashatmi is incomplete without Makhan-Mishri. Offering Makhan-Mishri to Lord Krishna is a symbol of love.
Fresh Flowers Fresh Flowers should be used to worship Lord Krishna. Flowers like Marigold, Mogra, rose, lotus, and fiddle flowers can be considered.
Yellow or silk fabric Yellow is the favourite color of Lord Krishna as it is a symbol of purity, knowledge and bliss.
Fruit indulgence Fruit to offer to Lord Krishna can be bananas, grapes, pomegranates, apples, guavas and seasonal fruits.
Sweets Sweets like laddoo, peda, kheer, malpua, and barfi can be offered to Lord Krishna.
Flute Don’t forget to include the flute as this is Lord Krishna’s favourite instrument and also shows your deep connection with god.