Sep 08, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Use drawer organizers to keep pens, paperclips, and small items tidy.
Keep only daily essentials on your desk to avoid clutter.
Use vertical shelves or wall organizers to save space.
Label everything so you can find it in seconds.
Store cables in clips or cord organizers to prevent tangles.
Use a small tray for loose papers and notes.
Keep a minimal, stylish pen holder for easy access.
Add a small plant to make your workspace refreshing.
Use desk organizers with compartments for gadgets and stationery.
Clean your desk at the end of each day to maintain productivity.
