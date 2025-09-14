✕
Sep 14, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Track your expenses to know where your money goes.
Create a monthly budget and stick to it.
Set savings goals for short-term and long-term needs.
Cut unnecessary expenses like impulse shopping.
Cook at home instead of eating out often.
Use cash or UPI wisely
to avoid overspending.
Build an emergency fund for unexpected costs.
Pay off high-interest debts as early as possible.
Look for discounts and offers before making purchases.
Save a fixed percentage of income each month automatically.
