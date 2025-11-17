✕
Nov 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Warm lemon water flushes toxins and brightens skin.
Aloe vera juice hydrates and reduces inflammation.
Jeera water improves digestion and reduces dullness.
Green tea gives antioxidant protection and glow.
Turmeric water evens skin tone naturally.
Coconut water boosts hydration for fresh skin.
Soaked almond milk adds Vitamin E for soft, nourished skin.
Morning Drinks for Natural Skin Glow
