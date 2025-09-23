A view of the sea
Sep 23, 2025
Vani-verma

Most Memorable Award Show Outfits of Hollywood Celebs

Jennifer Lopez, 2000 Grammys: The green Versace dress that sparked Google Images’ birth online.

Rihanna, 2014 CFDA Awards: Swarovski crystal-covered gown, gloves, headpiece; dazzling fashion icon moment.

Lady Gaga, 2010 Grammys: Neon yellow hair with bold, celestial Armani Privé dress.

Lupita Nyong’o, 2015 SAGs: Showstopping blue gown with Fred Leighton jewels, cementing fashion icon status.

Angelina Jolie, 2012 Oscars: Velvet black Versace gown with thigh-high slit charisma.

Michael Jackson, 1984 Grammys: Navy gold marching band jacket and iconic white sequin glove.

Read More
Most Memorable Award Show Outfits of Hollywood CelebsSai Pallavi Reveals Her Glow: Use This Magic Oil For Radiant, Flawless Skin Today7 Famous South Indian Blockbuster Movies You Must WatchTop 7 Famous South Indian Actresses Who Rule Tollywood and Kollywood