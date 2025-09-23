Most Memorable Award Show Outfits of Hollywood Celebs
Jennifer Lopez, 2000 Grammys: The green Versace dress that sparked Google Images’ birth online.
Rihanna, 2014 CFDA Awards: Swarovski crystal-covered gown, gloves, headpiece; dazzling fashion icon moment.
Lady Gaga, 2010 Grammys: Neon yellow hair with bold, celestial Armani Privé dress.
Lupita Nyong’o, 2015 SAGs: Showstopping blue gown with Fred Leighton jewels, cementing fashion icon status.
Angelina Jolie, 2012 Oscars: Velvet black Versace gown with thigh-high slit charisma.
Michael Jackson, 1984 Grammys: Navy gold marching band jacket and iconic white sequin glove.