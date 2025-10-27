✕
Oct 27, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Oats have more protein and healthy fats, while dalia is rich in complex carbs.
Oats keep you full longer, ideal for weight loss.
Dalia digests easily and boosts gut health.
Oats lower bad cholesterol and support heart health.
Dalia gives steady energy and suits all age groups.
Both are good for diabetics, but dalia has a lower glycemic index.
Choose oats for fitness and dalia for digestion and daily energy.
