Aug 25, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Bright circular pookalam with marigold layers for a traditional look.
Multi-colored pookalam with vibrant flower rings for festive vibes.
A lotus-inspired design symbolizing purity and beauty.
Kathakali-themed pookalam showcasing Kerala’s cultural pride.
Elegant peacock design crafted with blue and green petals.
Geometric pookalam with triangles and squares for a modern twist.
Elephant motif design inspired by Kerala’s temple traditions.
Simple two-color pookalam for a minimal yet chic style.
Rangoli-style floral carpet mixing flowers with rangoli patterns.
Grand community pookalam with dozens of flowers for large spaces.
