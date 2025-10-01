A view of the sea
Oct 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Start your morning with a clear plan and a to-do list.

Break tasks into smaller, achievable goals for less stress.

Prioritize important work before distractions take over.

Schedule breaks to recharge your energy throughout the day.

Maintain a balance between studies, work, and relaxation.

Limit screen time and add some physical activity.

End your day with reflection or journaling for better sleep.

Read More
Organizing Your Day: Simple Tips for a Balanced and Productive Lifestyle7 Fun Budget-Friendly Date Ideas Every Couple Should TryHow to Maintain Mental Health During ExamsCreative DIY Home Decor Ideas on a Budget