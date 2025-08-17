Aug 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Jumping Jacks: Get your heart pumping in just 1 minute anywhere in your home.
Push-Ups: Strengthen arms and chest without any equipment.
Squats: Tone legs and glutes with a simple bodyweight move.
Plank: Strengthen the core in just 30 seconds a day.
Lunges: Build strong legs and improve balance.
High Knees: Boost cardio and burn calories quickly without a gym.
Mountain Climbers: Engage the full body for a fast workout.
Glute Bridges: Tone glutes and strengthen the lower back.
