Nov 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Keep a simple daily to-do list to avoid overwhelm.

Take 10-minute breaks every hour to reset your mind.

Reduce phone usage during study hours.

Talk to friends or a trusted person when stressed.

Get sunlight for at least 15–20 minutes daily.

Maintain a consistent sleep routine.

Practice one grounding activity like journaling or breathing.

