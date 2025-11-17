✕
Nov 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Keep a simple daily to-do list to avoid overwhelm.
Take 10-minute breaks every hour to reset your mind.
Reduce phone usage during study hours.
Talk to friends or a trusted person when stressed.
Get sunlight for at least 15–20 minutes daily.
Maintain a consistent sleep routine.
Practice one grounding activity like journaling or breathing.
