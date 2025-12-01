✕
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Resume Mistakes College Students Should Avoid
Using a cluttered or outdated resume format.
Adding irrelevant or exaggerated achievements.
Ignoring grammar or spelling errors.
Not customizing the resume for each job.
Leaving out skills or certifications that matter.
Mentioning personal details not needed by recruiters.
