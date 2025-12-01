A view of the sea
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Resume Mistakes College Students Should Avoid

Using a cluttered or outdated resume format.

Adding irrelevant or exaggerated achievements.

Ignoring grammar or spelling errors.

Not customizing the resume for each job.

Leaving out skills or certifications that matter.

Mentioning personal details not needed by recruiters.

