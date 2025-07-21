These TV Celebs’ Sister & Sister In-Laws are Crorepatis, Find Out How!
TV actresses Dipika Kakar and Rubina Dilaik are renowned household names in the Indian television industry.
Dipika Kakar gained fame by playing role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the highest paid tevlevision actress, widely known for her roles as Radhika in Chotti Bahu and Soumya in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
But not only the actresses themselves but also their family members are earning a big fat amount. How?
The main source of their large earning is Youtube vlogging.
Dipika Kakar’s sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim have massive fan following after youtube vlogging
Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika Dilak also run a youtube channel which have massive viewers.
Saba Ibrahim have 3.72 Millions of subscribers on her Youtube Channel ‘Saba Ibrahim’. Couple owned a restaurant ‘Khushadid’ in Mumbai and she also bought land in her hometown Maudaha.
Jyotika Dilak have 1.36 Millions of subscribers on her Youtube Channel ‘Jyotika and Rajat’.they owned a house in Shimla and a resort. Recently couple announced their new buying of apple orchard