Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Secrets News Channels Don’t Want You to Know
Sensational stories get priority over important news.
Headlines are often designed to trigger emotion.
Paid promotions influence the stories shown.
Debates are staged to increase viewership.
Some “experts” are hired for entertainment, not facts.
News may omit details that don’t fit the narrative.
