Sep 20, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Start your Sunday with a few minutes of mindful meditation
Enjoy a warm herbal tea or detox water to refresh your body.
Take a long relaxing bath with soothing scents like lavender or eucalyptus.
Practice light yoga or stretching to release tension and improve flexibility.
Spend time journaling to reflect on your week and set intentions ahead.
Indulge in skincare or a DIY face mask for a glowing, pampered look.
Go for a nature walk to recharge your mind with fresh air and greenery.
Self-Care Sunday: Simple Rituals to Recharge Your Mind & Body
