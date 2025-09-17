✕
Sep 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Self-love is the foundation of a happy and healthy life.
It helps you recognize your worth and build confidence.
Setting boundaries protects your mental and emotional well-being.
Boundaries teach others how to treat you with respect.
Self-love allows you to prioritize your needs without guilt.
It helps reduce stress and prevent burnout.
Healthy boundaries improve personal and professional relationships.
