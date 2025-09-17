A view of the sea
Sep 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Self-love is the foundation of a happy and healthy life.

It helps you recognize your worth and build confidence.

Setting boundaries protects your mental and emotional well-being.

Boundaries teach others how to treat you with respect.

Self-love allows you to prioritize your needs without guilt.

It helps reduce stress and prevent burnout.

Healthy boundaries improve personal and professional relationships.

