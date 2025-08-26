Shilpa Shetty Won’t Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Yet Her Outfits Are Worth to Take Inspiration
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with full energy and devotion every year.
But this year, Shilpa Shetty announced that she will not celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi which breaks her fans heart.
The actress expressed in deep sorrow that her decision was based on a bereavement in the family.
As per tradition, her family will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will refrain from any religious festivities.
Shilpa Shetty always bring Ganpati into her home with music, dhol, and dance.
She gives perfect Ganesh Chaturthi inspired outfits ideas through her beautiful traditional Mahrashtrian looks.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations will surely feel incomplete without Shilpa Shetty’s presence and her iconic festive looks.