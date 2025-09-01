✕
Sep 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Eating rice in moderation during the day helps your body burn carbs efficiently.
Nighttime rice consumption may spike blood sugar if portion sizes are large.
Choose brown or unpolished rice for better blood sugar control anytime.
Avoid heavy rice meals late at night for optimal weight management.
Pair rice with protein or fiber to slow glucose absorption.
Eating rice in the morning can provide sustained energy throughout the day.
Small portions of rice at dinner are okay if balanced with vegetables.
Avoid fried rice or creamy rice dishes at night to prevent calorie overload.
Timing rice meals with physical activity helps manage weight and sugar levels.
Listen to your body: some people tolerate rice at night, while others may feel sluggish.
