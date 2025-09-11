✕
Sep 11, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Make a to-do list every morning.
Do the hardest task first.
Study or work in short 25–30 min slots.
Keep your phone away when working.
Sleep on time to stay fresh.
Write down deadlines so you don’t forget.
Do one thing at a time, not everything together.
Take small breaks to relax your mind.
Reward yourself after finishing tasks.
Read More
Easy Tips to Build a Strong Resume in College
Simple Time Management Tips for Students and Professionals
7 Unique Types Of Chai You Must Try For a Refreshing Experience
7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Almonds Daily