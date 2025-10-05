✕
Oct 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Start your morning slow — stretch, sip coffee, and plan your day calmly.
Make a short to-do list with 3–4 realistic goals.
Work in focused blocks and take mini breaks in between.
Listen to soft music or podcasts while doing light tasks.
Keep your workspace clean and cozy to stay motivated.
Treat yourself with good food or a short walk after tasks.
End your day early with a movie, journaling, or self-care time.
