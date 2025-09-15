✕
Sep 15, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Set specific screen-free hours during the day.
Keep your phone and gadgets away while eating.
Use apps to monitor and limit daily screen usage.
Replace screen time with hobbies like reading or drawing.
Take short breaks every hour when using a computer.
Avoid using your phone right before sleeping.
Turn off unnecessary notifications.
