A view of the sea
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Simple Ways to Stay Active Without the Gym

Take stairs instead of lifts whenever possible.

Go for brisk morning or evening walks.

Do 10-minute home workouts or stretching.

Cycle short distances instead of using vehicles.

Dance to your favorite playlist for cardio.

Keep your body moving during study/work breaks.

Do household chores to stay physically active.

