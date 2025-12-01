✕
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Simple Ways to Stay Active Without the Gym
Take stairs instead of lifts whenever possible.
Go for brisk morning or evening walks.
Do 10-minute home workouts or stretching.
Cycle short distances instead of using vehicles.
Dance to your favorite playlist for cardio.
Keep your body moving during study/work breaks.
Do household chores to stay physically active.
