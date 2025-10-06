✕
Oct 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Start your day with gratitude — note three things you’re thankful for.
Spend time doing hobbies that make you feel creative or calm.
Go for walks or spend time in nature to clear your thoughts.
Limit social media to avoid comparing your life to others.
Keep a journal to express emotions instead of bottling them up.
Celebrate small wins and remind yourself that being alone is self-growth.
Practice deep breathing or meditation to manage overthinking.
