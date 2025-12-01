A view of the sea
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Skincare Habits for a Fresh Everyday Look

Cleanse twice daily to remove dirt and oil.

Use a gentle exfoliator 2–3 times a week.

Keep your skin hydrated with a lightweight moisturizer.

Never skip sunscreen, even indoors.

Drink enough water to maintain natural glow.

Avoid touching your face to prevent acne.

Remove makeup completely before sleeping.

