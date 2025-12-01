✕
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Skincare Habits for a Fresh Everyday Look
Cleanse twice daily to remove dirt and oil.
Use a gentle exfoliator 2–3 times a week.
Keep your skin hydrated with a lightweight moisturizer.
Never skip sunscreen, even indoors.
Drink enough water to maintain natural glow.
Avoid touching your face to prevent acne.
Remove makeup completely before sleeping.
Read More
Simple Ways to Stay Active Without the Gym
7 Night-Time Habits for Better Sleep
Skincare Habits for a Fresh Everyday Look
Unsolved Mysteries That Still Haunt the World