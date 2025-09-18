A view of the sea
Sep 18, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Wake up 10 minutes earlier to start your day peacefully.

Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning.

Write down 3 things you’re grateful for daily.

Take a short walk every day to refresh your mind.

Read for 10–15 minutes to expand your knowledge.

Limit social media usage to stay focused

Plan your day the night before to stay organized.

