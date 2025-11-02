✕
Nov 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Less comparison, more contentment.
You stop living for likes and start living for moments.
Sleep improves when screens don’t control your nights.
Creativity returns once your mind isn’t scrolling.
Real conversations feel deeper again.
Anxiety fades when you disconnect from chaos.
Peace starts when you stop needing online validation.
