Sep 24, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Take slow, deep breaths to instantly relax your body.
Step away for a moment to clear your mind.
Focus on solutions instead of overthinking problems.
Practice positive self-talk to reduce anxiety.
Use quick grounding techniques like counting or noticing surroundings
Stay organized to prevent overwhelming feelings.
1. Build a habit of meditation or mindfulness for long-term calmness.
Stress Management Made Easy: How to Stay Calm Anytime
