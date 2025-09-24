A view of the sea
Sep 24, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Take slow, deep breaths to instantly relax your body.

Step away for a moment to clear your mind.

Focus on solutions instead of overthinking problems.

Practice positive self-talk to reduce anxiety.

Use quick grounding techniques like counting or noticing surroundings

Stay organized to prevent overwhelming feelings.

1. Build a habit of meditation or mindfulness for long-term calmness.

