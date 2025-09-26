A view of the sea
Sep 26, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Practice deep breathing exercises or meditation daily.

Maintain a balanced routine with work, rest, and hobbies.

Engage in physical activity like walking, yoga, or workouts.

Talk to friends or family to share your concerns.

Listen to music or indulge in creative hobbies for relaxation.

Avoid overconsumption of caffeine or junk food.

Plan and prioritize tasks to reduce feeling overwhelmed.

