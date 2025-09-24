✕
Sep 24, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Infuse your water with fruits like lemon, cucumber, or berries for a refreshing twist.
Carry a stylish reusable water bottle everywhere you go.
Set phone reminders to sip water throughout the day.
Drink a glass of water before every meal.
Replace sugary drinks with sparkling water or coconut water.
Add herbal teas to your daily hydration routine.
Track your intake with hydration apps for motivation.
