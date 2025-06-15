Walnuts for Eyesight: 5 Ayurvedic Remedies from Acharya Balkrishna

Eating dry fruits is consistently beneficial for health. While cashews and almonds are often the first dry fruits that come to mind, walnuts are also a superfood, holding a treasure trove of health benefits.
Consuming walnuts can aid in better digestion and burn more calories, potentially assisting in weight reduction.
Walnuts are rich in essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins (such as vitamin E), and minerals (like magnesium and phosphorus).
Furthermore, walnuts contain antioxidants and polyphenolic compounds that contribute to reducing inflammation in the body, thereby lowering the risk of chronic diseases.