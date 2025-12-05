✕
Dec 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Tata Nexon
Tops the chart consistently; sold 22,083 units in October 2025.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Strong #2: compact-sedan favourite; sold ~20,791 units in same period.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Popular MPV / 7-seater for families; solid at ~20,087 units.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Classic hatchback / city-car pick; sold ~18,970 units recently.
Hyundai Creta
Mid-size / compact-SUV appeal; among top 5 with ~18,381 units.
Mahindra Scorpio (Classic + N-line)
SUV segment favourite; ranks among top sellers with ~17,880 units.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sub-4-meter SUV / crossover trend; recently sold ~17,003 units.
