Dec 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Tata Nexon

Tops the chart consistently; sold 22,083 units in October 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Strong #2: compact-sedan favourite; sold ~20,791 units in same period.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Popular MPV / 7-seater for families; solid at ~20,087 units.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Classic hatchback / city-car pick; sold ~18,970 units recently.

Hyundai Creta

Mid-size / compact-SUV appeal; among top 5 with ~18,381 units.

Mahindra Scorpio (Classic + N-line)

SUV segment favourite; ranks among top sellers with ~17,880 units.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Sub-4-meter SUV / crossover trend; recently sold ~17,003 units.

